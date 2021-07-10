XMON (XMON) Price Tops $1,792.64 on Major Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 68.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last week, XMON has traded up 125.4% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,792.64 or 0.05290085 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00161811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,958.75 or 1.00212321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00930254 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

