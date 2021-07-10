XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post $2.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.98 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $25.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XOMA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. 20,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,937. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $389.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

