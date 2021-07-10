Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,553,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

