Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

