yOUcash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,534.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $333.49 million and $41,534.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.41 or 0.00865412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044718 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,155,629 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.