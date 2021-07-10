Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Incyte reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

INCY stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

