Zacks: Analysts Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ITMR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $5,455,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 336,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

