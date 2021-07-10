Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. 2,017,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,938. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

