Zacks: Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE SA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 154,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,741. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.22 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 163,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 878,362 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 426,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 457,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.