Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.56. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $15.46 on Monday, hitting $255.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,298. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

