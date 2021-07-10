Zacks: Analysts Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Vicor reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,888,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,560,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,787. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vicor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.01. 78,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $109.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.