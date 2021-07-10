Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $185.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $157.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $750.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $754.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $813.93 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FORM opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,309,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

