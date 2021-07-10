Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post $200.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $170.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $837.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

KTOS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. 606,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,975. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,765. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 147,989 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

