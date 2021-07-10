Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce $482.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $498.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,076. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

