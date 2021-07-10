Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce -$4.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post earnings per share of ($4.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.63). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($9.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($13.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $51.10. 9,914,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

