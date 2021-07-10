Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Announce $2.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.66. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $103,554,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.95. 563,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.