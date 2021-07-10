Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.78 Million

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $225.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.40 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $878.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $934.82 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIN shares. CL King boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of DIN opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

