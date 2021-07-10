Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,885,000 after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

