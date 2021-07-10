Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.61 and the highest is $6.50. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $23.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $25.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Shares of LAD opened at $358.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.72. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $158.55 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $209,532,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

