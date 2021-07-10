Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. 734,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $52.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

