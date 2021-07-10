Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 613,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

