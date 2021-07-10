Zacks Investment Research Downgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Strong Sell

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IIVI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.