Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.