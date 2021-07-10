Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprott (NYSE:SII) to Hold

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SII stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $975.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

