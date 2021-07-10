Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Hold

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

