Zacks Investment Research Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

FROG opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

