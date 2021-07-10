Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera alerts:

Shares of KYOCY opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. Kyocera has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.