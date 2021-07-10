Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

