Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) to Hold

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PASG. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 559.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $3,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 42.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,452 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 44.6% during the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (PASG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.