Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.28 on Friday. SSE has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

