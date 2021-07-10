Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

