Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.82. 63,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,423,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $31,629,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $18,420,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.