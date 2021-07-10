ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 12,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,890,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

