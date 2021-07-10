Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,101,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,675 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $656,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,121. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

