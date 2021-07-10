Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,258 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ZIX were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

