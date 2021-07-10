Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT Set at $17.67 by Raymond James

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been assigned a $17.67 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ZGNX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

