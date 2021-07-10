ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get ZTE alerts:

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.