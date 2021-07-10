Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th.

ZFSVF traded up $12.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $401.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.47. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

