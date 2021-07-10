Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $36.99. 2,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 441,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.