$0.03 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 6,155,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

