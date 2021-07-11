-$0.04 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. NeoGenomics also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,791 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 391,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,785. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.20.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

