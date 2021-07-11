-$0.05 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPI. B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

