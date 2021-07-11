-$0.05 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.43. 177,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,146. The stock has a market cap of $339.15 million, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.81. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.