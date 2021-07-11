-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.12 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

