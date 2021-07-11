$0.24 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Harsco reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HSC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 224,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,737. Harsco has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

