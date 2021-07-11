$0.41 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

