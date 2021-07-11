$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45.

In related news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $106,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,122 shares of company stock worth $1,853,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

