-$0.74 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.88. 88,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,466. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

