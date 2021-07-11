$0.92 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of CSR opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Investors Real Estate Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

