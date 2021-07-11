$0.94 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

VIAC opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.